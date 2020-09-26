26 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

Rangers - Galatasaray maçı milli mesele

UEFA ülke sıralamasında İskoçya'nın 12. sıraya yükselmesi, gelecek hafta oynanacak Rangers - Galatasaray maçını ülke puanı açısından kritik bir hale getirdi.
26.09.2020
