22 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Halil Dervişoğlu İstanbul'a geldi!

Devre arasında hücum hattını güçlendirmek isteyen Galatasaray, ilk transferini resmen açıkladı. Sarı-kırmızılılar Ümit Milli Takımı'nda forma giyen ve kariyerini Brentford'da sürdüren Halil Dervişoğlu'nu İstanbul'a getirdi. İşte ilk görüntüler... | Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri (GS spor haberi)
22.01.2021
