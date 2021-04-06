06 Nisan 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'den flaş 11 kararı! Yıldız isim kesik yiyecek

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 34. haftasında Galatasaray sahasında Fatih Karagümrük'ü konuk edecek. Son maçta Hatayspor deplasmanından 3-0 mağlup ayrılan sarı-kırmızılılarda teknik direktör, sakat ve cezalı isimlerin takıma dönmesiyle birlikte bambaşka bir ilk 11 sahaya sürecek. Deneyimli teknik adam bir de flaş karar aldı ve yıldız ismi kulübeye çekmeye karar verdi. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
06.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Terim'den flaş 11 kararı! Yıldız isim kesik yiyecek Terim'den flaş 11 kararı! Yıldız isim kesik yiyecek 06.04.2021
G.Saray'da yaprak dökümü! Canlı yayında açıkladı G.Saray'da yaprak dökümü! Canlı yayında açıkladı 06.04.2021
Terim kadroda revizyona gidecek mi? İşte G.Saray'da yaşananlar... Terim kadroda revizyona gidecek mi? İşte G.Saray'da yaşananlar... 05.04.2021
Toroğlu'dan flaş Terim sözleri! Takımı mı yönetmek istiyor kulübü mü? Toroğlu'dan flaş Terim sözleri! "Takımı mı yönetmek istiyor kulübü mü?" 05.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Galatasaray'da düşüşün sebebi ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! Galatasaray'da düşüşün sebebi ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! 05.04.2021
G.Saray efsanesinden Terim'e çağrı: Biraz nadas yap G.Saray efsanesinden Terim'e çağrı: Biraz nadas yap 04.04.2021
G.Saray'daki ayrılığı duyurdu! Sezon sonunda yollar ayrılacak G.Saray'daki ayrılığı duyurdu! "Sezon sonunda yollar ayrılacak" 04.04.2021
Levent Şahin'den maç sonu sözleri! Bizi üzen... Levent Şahin'den maç sonu sözleri! "Bizi üzen..." 03.04.2021
Toroğlu'ndan Terim'e flaş eleştiri! Düşünmesi lazım Toroğlu'ndan Terim'e flaş eleştiri! "Düşünmesi lazım" 03.04.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! İkinci yarı facia olabilir Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! "İkinci yarı facia olabilir" 03.04.2021
Yasin Öztekin'den Galatasaray sözleri! Şampiyonluk... Yasin Öztekin'den Galatasaray sözleri! "Şampiyonluk..." 03.04.2021
Eksik Galatasaray kritik virajda Eksik Galatasaray kritik virajda 03.04.2021
Hatay maçı öncesi flaş yorum! Terim'in olmayışı... Hatay maçı öncesi flaş yorum! "Terim'in olmayışı..." 03.04.2021
Feghouli'ye özel görev! Hatayspor maçında... Feghouli'ye özel görev! Hatayspor maçında... 03.04.2021
Cimbom Hatay'a geldi! İşte o anlar... Cimbom Hatay'a geldi! İşte o anlar... 02.04.2021
G.Saray Hatay'a gitti! G.Saray Hatay'a gitti! 02.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'dan sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Ünlü menajerin takibindeydi
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberi: Emre Belözoğlu gelecek sezon gol makinesi getirecek! İşte transfer listesi...
Beşiktaş taraftarı çılgına döndü! Necip Uysal'ın hatası sonrası...
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Fatih Terim Hatayspor maçı sonrası biletlerini kesti! 8 isim takımdan ayrılıyor
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 32. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan beklenmedik transfer! Sezon sonunda Aslan olacak
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör