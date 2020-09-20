20 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Erman Toroğlu açıkladı! Pozisyon penaltı mı?

Devre arası programında Başakşehir-Galatasaray maçının ilk yarısını değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, sarı-kırmızılı takımın penaltı kazandığı pozisyon için "Galatasaray lehine verilen penaltı doğru karar" ifadelerini kullandı.
20.09.2020
