05 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Son dakika: Fenerbahçe Kemal Ademi'yi açıkladı

Fenerbahçe, Basel forması giyen İsviçreli golcü Kemal Ademi ile 3+1 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
05.10.2020
