Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe yolunda

Transfer çalışmalarını sürdüren Fenerbahçe, Arsenal forması giyen Mesut Özil ile 3.5 yıllık anlaşma sağladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
06.01.2021
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe yolunda
