Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'de son haftada Kayserispor deplasmanına konuk olacak Fenerbahçe'de kamp kadrosu belli oldu. Sarı-lacivertlilerdeki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, "Fenerbahçe'de moraller oldukça bozuk. Mesut Özil ise adele ağrısı nedeniyle kadroya alınmadı." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
14.05.2021
