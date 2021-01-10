10 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe Attila Szalai'yi gündemine aldı

Transfer çalışmalarını sürdüren Fenerbahçe, Apollon Limassol forması giyen Macar stoper Attila Szalai'yi gündemine aldı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
10.01.2021
