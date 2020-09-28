28 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Ahmet Selim Kul: Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor

Transferi en çok merak edilen futbolculardan olan Edin Visca için A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul flaş bir açıklama yaptı. Kul "Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor" ifadelerinde bulundu.
28.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor "Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor" 28.09.2020
Samatta: Yeni kurulmuş bir takımız Samatta: Yeni kurulmuş bir takımız 28.09.2020
Altay Bayındır: Galibiyete yakındık Altay Bayındır: Galibiyete yakındık 28.09.2020
Derbide sahaya düşen yabancı madde böyle görüntülendi Derbide sahaya düşen yabancı madde böyle görüntülendi 27.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Daha iyi konsantre olsaydık golü bulabilirdik "Daha iyi konsantre olsaydık golü bulabilirdik" 27.09.2020
Fatih Terim G.Saray'ı 70 dakika 9 kişi oynattı "Fatih Terim G.Saray'ı 70 dakika 9 kişi oynattı" 27.09.2020
Roberto Carlos'tan G.Saray-F.Bahçe derbisi paylaşımı! Roberto Carlos'tan G.Saray-F.Bahçe derbisi paylaşımı! 27.09.2020
Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada vardı Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada vardı 27.09.2020
Fenerbahçe stada doğru yola çıktı Fenerbahçe stada doğru yola çıktı 27.09.2020
Terim ve Bulut'un ilk derbi randevusu Terim ve Bulut'un ilk derbi randevusu 27.09.2020
Derbinin anahtarı ilk gol Derbinin anahtarı ilk gol 27.09.2020
Derbi istatistiklerinde Fenerbahçe önde Derbi istatistiklerinde Fenerbahçe önde 27.09.2020
Sezonun ilk derbisi Seyrantepe'de Sezonun ilk derbisi Seyrantepe'de 27.09.2020
G.Saray oynayacak F.Bahçe bozacak "G.Saray oynayacak F.Bahçe bozacak" 26.09.2020
Altay Bayındır'a haksızlık yapılıyor "Altay Bayındır'a haksızlık yapılıyor" 26.09.2020
Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray derbisi paylaşımı Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray derbisi paylaşımı 26.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Ze Luis Porto'ya rest çekti! Gitmek istiyorum
Konyaspor maçı sonrası Sergen Yalçın sahaya indi!
İtalyanlar duyurdu! Marcao transferinde Fenerbahçe detayı
Bulut istedi Cocu alıyor! işte o isim
Son dakika: Belözoğlu 2 transferi bitirdi! İşte o isimler
SON DAKİKA: Başakşehir'den flaş Visca kararı! Transfer...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör