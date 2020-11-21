21 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

Ümit Aktan'ın Necati Karakaya ile güldüren anısı

Son Sayfa programında A Spor'un konuğu olan duayen spiker Ümit Aktan, Necati Karakaya ile gittiği ilk maçı anlattı. İşte Aktan'ın güldüren o anısı...
21.11.2020
