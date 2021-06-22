Son dakika spor haberleri: Mustafa Reşit Akçay entübe edildi

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(n,t){r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&console.log("%c%s%c => %c%s","display:inline-block;color:#fff;background:red;padding:1px 4px;border-radius:3px;",n,"background:inherit;","",t)}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&n.push({key:"kvbalparmak",val:"1"});n.push({key:"kv_category",val:AdDev.FindAdminUrl()});bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r,f,e,o;if(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds)),hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId}),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL)))),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_vgn_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_vgn_"))&&!n.isEmpty)if(n.advertiserId==4487018787)$("#id_m_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_m_po_bg").hide(),$("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_d_po_bg").hide();else if($("#id_m_po_bg").length>0){if($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show()}else if($("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show();n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),e=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||e||(o='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(o)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
22 Haziran 2021, Salı
Son dakika spor haberleri: Mustafa Reşit Akçay entübe edildi
TFF 1. Lig ekiplerinden Kocaelispor'u çalıştıran teknik direktör Mustafa Reşit Akçay, akciğerlerinde yaşadığı rahatsızlık sonrası solunum sıkıntısı nedeniyle entübe edildi. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Farabi Hastanesi'nde devam eden deneyimli teknik adamın son durumuyla ilgili bilgileri KTÜ Farabi Hastanesi Başhekimi Prof. Dr. Celal Tekinbaş aktardı.
22.06.2021
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN