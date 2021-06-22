22 Haziran 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberleri: Mustafa Reşit Akçay entübe edildi

TFF 1. Lig ekiplerinden Kocaelispor'u çalıştıran teknik direktör Mustafa Reşit Akçay, akciğerlerinde yaşadığı rahatsızlık sonrası solunum sıkıntısı nedeniyle entübe edildi. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Farabi Hastanesi'nde devam eden deneyimli teknik adamın son durumuyla ilgili bilgileri KTÜ Farabi Hastanesi Başhekimi Prof. Dr. Celal Tekinbaş aktardı.
22.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Mustafa Reşit Akçay entübe edildi Mustafa Reşit Akçay entübe edildi 22.06.2021
Bizim 'şampiyon' Çocuklar kupayla yurda döndü! Bizim 'şampiyon' Çocuklar kupayla yurda döndü! 21.06.2021
Kuruluş Osman 63. bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Kuruluş Osman 63. bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! 15.06.2021
EDHO Sezon Finali bu akşam atv'de! EDHO Sezon Finali bu akşam atv'de! 15.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Neymar'a şok saldırı! İşte o anlar... Neymar'a şok saldırı! İşte o anlar... 05.06.2021
Bakan Kasapoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu Bakan Kasapoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu 01.06.2021
Stadyum devrimi! Dünyanın en iyilerindeniz Stadyum devrimi! Dünyanın en iyilerindeniz 01.06.2021
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan seyirci müjdesi! Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan seyirci müjdesi! 31.05.2021
Başkan Erdoğan: Ecdadın mirasına sahip çıkıyoruz Başkan Erdoğan: Ecdadın mirasına sahip çıkıyoruz 29.05.2021
Kocaelispor kutlamalarında talihsiz kaza! İki futbolcu yaralandı Kocaelispor kutlamalarında talihsiz kaza! İki futbolcu yaralandı 29.05.2021
Kocaelispor Başkanı Engin Koyun A Spor'a konuştu! Süper Lig de gelecek Kocaelispor Başkanı Engin Koyun A Spor'a konuştu! "Süper Lig de gelecek" 29.05.2021
Bakan Kasapoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu Bakan Kasapoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu 23.05.2021
2022 Ampute Futbol Dünya Şampiyonası Türkiye'de! 2022 Ampute Futbol Dünya Şampiyonası Türkiye'de! 21.05.2021
Bozkır Arslanı Celaleddin bu akşam 20.00'de atv'de Bozkır Arslanı Celaleddin bu akşam 20.00'de atv'de 21.05.2021
Başkan Erdoğan İstiklal Marşı'mızı okudu Başkan Erdoğan İstiklal Marşı'mızı okudu 19.05.2021
Milli atlet Gülcan Palavan A Spor'a konuştu Milli atlet Gülcan Palavan A Spor'a konuştu 19.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da yerli operasyonu!
Son dakika spor haberi: Resmi açıklamalar geldi! İşte Spor Toto Süper Lig'de biten transferler...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da Burak Elmas ve Fatih Terim'in ilk hedefi belli oldu! Belhanda'nın yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'a Japon orta saha! Etebo ve Gedson Fernandes yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray bombayı patlatıyor! Alpaslan Öztürk ve Aytaç Kara'dan sonra...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Serdar Dursun'un ardından...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör