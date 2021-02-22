22 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Trabzonspor'a 2 sevindirici haber!

Trabzonspor'da geçtiğimiz hafta 7 oyuncu yeni tip corona virüsüne yakalanmış ve bu oyuncular Başakşehir mücadelesinde forma giyememişti. Bordo-mavililerde Serkan Asan ve Arka Akbulut'un Covid-19 testleri negatif çıktı ve takımla çalışmalara başladı. Son gelişmeleri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. Sel, "Trabzonspor'da Abdülkadir Ömür ve Trondsen dışında tüm oyuncuların Fenerbahçe maçına hazır hale getirilmesi planlanıyor." ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
22.02.2021
