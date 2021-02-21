21 Şubat 2021, Pazar

Kağan Moradaoğlu Trabzonspor tarihine geçti

Trabzonspor'un Başakşehir'i 1-0 yendiği maçta kaleyi koruyan 18 yaşındaki Kağan Moradaoğlu, bordo-mavili takımın tarihine geçti.
21.02.2021
Trabzonspor 2 aydır kaybetmiyor Trabzonspor 2 aydır kaybetmiyor 21.02.2021
Fırtına'yı böyle değerlendirdi! Trabzonspor'u kimse durduramaz Fırtına'yı böyle değerlendirdi! "Trabzonspor'u kimse durduramaz" 20.02.2021
Kar küremeyi bırakıp Trabzonspor'un galibiyetini kutladılar Kar küremeyi bırakıp Trabzonspor'un galibiyetini kutladılar 20.02.2021
