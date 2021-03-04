04 Mart 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Kasımpaşa-Trabzonspor maçı sonrası Ahmet Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 28. haftasında Trabzonspor deplasmanda Kasımpaşa'yı 2-1 mağlup etti. Mücadelenin ardından bordo-mavililerin başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu. Hakemleri sert bir şekilde eleştiren Ağaoğlu, "Mostafa Mohamed'in yüzündeki şaşkınlık ifadesini gördünüz mü dün? 3 gün önce (Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe maçında) neden kart göstermedin diyor o ifade..." şeklinde konuştu. Ağaoğlu ayrıca TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceklerini de söyledi. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
04.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz 04.03.2021
Canlı yayında penaltı yorumu! Talihsiz... Canlı yayında penaltı yorumu! "Talihsiz..." 04.03.2021
Trabzonspor Kasımpaşa maçı için İstanbul'a geldi Trabzonspor Kasımpaşa maçı için İstanbul'a geldi 03.03.2021
Saygın hakemimiz yok "Saygın hakemimiz yok" 01.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor penaltı beklemişti! Toroğlu: Utanın! Trabzonspor penaltı beklemişti! Toroğlu: "Utanın!" 28.02.2021
Abdullah Avcı: Basit bir hatayla kaybettik Abdullah Avcı: Basit bir hatayla kaybettik 28.02.2021
Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı "Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı" 28.02.2021
Ağaoğlu'dan derbi sonrası hakem isyanı! Ağaoğlu'dan derbi sonrası hakem isyanı! 28.02.2021
Toroğlu'dan sarı kart yorumu! Ekuban... Toroğlu'dan sarı kart yorumu! "Ekuban..." 28.02.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Beraberlik iki tarafa da yaramaz Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! "Beraberlik iki tarafa da yaramaz" 28.02.2021
Trabzonspor F.Bahçe maçı için stadyuma ulaştı Trabzonspor F.Bahçe maçı için stadyuma ulaştı 28.02.2021
Trabzonspor Fenerbahçe maçı için stadyuma hareket etti Trabzonspor Fenerbahçe maçı için stadyuma hareket etti 28.02.2021
Fırtına'da F.Bahçe maçı öncesi son detaylar! Fırtına'da F.Bahçe maçı öncesi son detaylar! 28.02.2021
O isim oynarsa Nwakaeme 1 gol 1 asist yapar "O isim oynarsa Nwakaeme 1 gol 1 asist yapar" 27.02.2021
Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! F.Bahçe'nin kader maçı Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! "F.Bahçe'nin kader maçı" 26.02.2021
Derbide Avcı - Bulut rekabeti! Derbide Avcı - Bulut rekabeti! 26.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Usta yazarlar Ankaragücü - Galatasaray maçını değerlendirdi!
Fenerbahçe'ye transferde 35 milyon euro! Ayrılıklar peş peşe...
Spor yazarları Yeni Malatyaspor - Beşiktaş maçını böyle değerlendirdi!
Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Cimbom'dan sezon sonu bombaları! Tam 3 isim...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da Taylan Antalyalı neden yedek kaldı? O gerçek ortaya çıktı!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de Pelkas'ın talipleri artıyor! Rusya'dan transfer teklifi...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ