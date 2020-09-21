21 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Spor Ajansı - 21/09/2020

Ezgi Toper'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcuları Nevzat Dindar ve Güvenç Kurtar, Spor Ajansı programında spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 21/09/2020 tarihinde yayınlanan Spor Ajansı programını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
21.09.2020
