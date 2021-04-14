14 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Spor Ajansı - 14/04/2021

Ezgi Toper'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcuları Nevzat Dindar ve Selahattin Kınalı, Spor Ajansı programında spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 14/04/2021 tarihinde yayınlanan Spor Ajansı programını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
14.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Spor Ajansı - 14/04/2021 Spor Ajansı - 14/04/2021 14.04.2021
Volkan Demir: Transferler Fatih Terim'in Dengesini Bozdu / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 Volkan Demir: "Transferler Fatih Terim'in Dengesini Bozdu" / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 14.04.2021
Savaş Çorlu: Galatasaray Taraftarı Eylem Bekliyor / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 Savaş Çorlu: "Galatasaray Taraftarı Eylem Bekliyor" / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 14.04.2021
Savaş Çorlu: Galatasaray'da Kötü Futbolun Tek Sorumlusu Fatih Terim'dir / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 Savaş Çorlu: "Galatasaray'da Kötü Futbolun Tek Sorumlusu Fatih Terim'dir" / Spor Ajansı / 13.04.2021 14.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Spor Ajansı - 13/04/2021 Spor Ajansı - 13/04/2021 13.04.2021
Murat Özbostan:Galatasaray Yönetiminde Diğer Adayların Listesinde Olmak İsteyenler Var / A Spor Murat Özbostan:"Galatasaray Yönetiminde Diğer Adayların Listesinde Olmak İsteyenler Var" / A Spor 13.04.2021
Serkan Korkmaz:Galatasaray'ın Orta Sahası Bomboş / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 12.04.2021 Serkan Korkmaz:"Galatasaray'ın Orta Sahası Bomboş" / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 12.04.2021 13.04.2021
Murat Özbostan:Sergen Yalçın'dan Bu Kadarını Beklemiyordum Açıkçası Şaşırdım / A Spor Murat Özbostan:"Sergen Yalçın'dan Bu Kadarını Beklemiyordum Açıkçası Şaşırdım" / A Spor 13.04.2021
Serkan Korkmaz:Diğerleri Şampiyon Olamaz Bu Saatten Sonra Beşiktaş Şampiyonluğu Kaptırır / A Spor Serkan Korkmaz:"Diğerleri Şampiyon Olamaz Bu Saatten Sonra Beşiktaş Şampiyonluğu Kaptırır" / A Spor 13.04.2021
Mehmet Özcan: Galatasaray'ın Futbolu 2 Sene İçinde İflas Etti! / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 Mehmet Özcan: "Galatasaray'ın Futbolu 2 Sene İçinde İflas Etti!" / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 12.04.2021
Ergin Arslan: Sergen Yalçın, Ersin Destanoğlu'nu Oynatarak Beşiktaş'ın Uzun Yıllarını Kurtardı! Ergin Arslan: "Sergen Yalçın, Ersin Destanoğlu'nu Oynatarak Beşiktaş'ın Uzun Yıllarını Kurtardı!" 12.04.2021
Spor Ajansı - 12/04/2021 Spor Ajansı - 12/04/2021 12.04.2021
Mehmet Özcan: Galatasaray'ın Sezonu Bitirdiğini Düşünüyorum! / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 Mehmet Özcan: "Galatasaray'ın Sezonu Bitirdiğini Düşünüyorum!" / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 12.04.2021
Ergin Aslan: Galatasaray'da Kerem Aktürkoğlu Gözü Kapalı Oynar! /A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 Ergin Aslan: "Galatasaray'da Kerem Aktürkoğlu Gözü Kapalı Oynar!" /A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 12.04.2021
Mehmet Özcan: Aboubakar Sezonun En İyi Futbolcusu! / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 Mehmet Özcan: "Aboubakar Sezonun En İyi Futbolcusu!" / A Spor / Spor Ajansı / 11.04.2021 12.04.2021
Mehmet Özcan:Galatasaray'da Tabela Kadar Oynanan Futbol Da Can Sıkıyor / A Spor Mehmet Özcan:"Galatasaray'da Tabela Kadar Oynanan Futbol Da Can Sıkıyor" / A Spor 10.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan bomba transfer harekatı! Ligin bitimiyle birlikte...
Son dakika spor haberi: Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın istedi Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu kapıyor! Sahadaki yarış masaya da taşındı
Fenerbahçe-Gaziantep FK maçı sonrası çarpıcı yorum! "Takım ilk kez hakkını aradı"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den dev stoper harekatı! O isimlerin yerine...
BB Erzurumspor-Beşiktaş maçı için çarpıcı yorum! "Can havliyle zor anlar yaşattı"
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör