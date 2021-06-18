18 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz müjdeyi verdi! "FFP'den çıkış yaptık"

Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Galatasaray Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz basın mensuplarının soruları yanıtladı. Cengiz, "Müjdeli bir haber vermek istiyorum. Daha 1 yılımız olmasına rağmen FFP anlaşmamız sona erdi. 1 yıl önceden serbest kalmış durumdayız" dedi. (GS spor haberi)
18.06.2021
