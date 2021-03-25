25 Mart 2021, Perşembe

Nevzat Dindar'dan flaş Falcao yorumu! "Galatasaray'da hamle oyuncusu olarak düşünülüyor"

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da en çok merak edilen konu olan Falcao ile Mostafa Mohamed ikilisinden hangisinin oynayacağını A Spor yorumcusu Nevzat Dindar 'Sabah Sporu' programında açıkladı. Dindar, "Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohammed tek forvet olarak sahaya çıkacak. Falcao ise hamle oyuncusu olarak düşünülüyor." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
25.03.2021
