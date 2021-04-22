22 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Galatasaray Trabzonspor maçının ardından Tanju Çolak: Şener Özbayraklı'yı kim aldı Galatasaray'a?

Süper Lig'in 36. haftasında Galatasaray'ın Trabzonspor ile 1-1 berabere kaldığı karşılaşmanın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Tanju Çolak çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Çolak, "Şener'i Galatasaray'a kim aldı merak ediyorum?" dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
22.04.2021
