20 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray-Çaykur Rizespor maçı sonrası Fatih Terim: Gollerin altından kalkamadık

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 31. haftasında Galatasaray sahasında Çaykur Rizespor'a 4-3 mağlup oldu. Mücadelenin ardından sarı-kırmızılıların teknik direktörü Fatih Terim açıklamalarda bulundu. "Kırılgan oyuncularımız var. Gollerin altından kalkamadık" diyen Terim, "Hakem 1.5 metre dışardaki pozisyona penaltı verecek kadar hazır" şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
19.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fatih Terim: Gollerin altından kalkamadık Fatih Terim: Gollerin altından kalkamadık 19.03.2021
4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 19.03.2021
Terim'den sürpriz Emre Akbaba kararı! Terim'den sürpriz Emre Akbaba kararı! 19.03.2021
İlk 11 oynama zorunluluğu mu var? "İlk 11 oynama zorunluluğu mu var?" 18.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Muslera'nın sözleşmesini uzatmazdım "Muslera'nın sözleşmesini uzatmazdım" 18.03.2021
Uluç'tan flaş yorum! G.Saray şampiyon olmasın diye... Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "G.Saray şampiyon olmasın diye..." 18.03.2021
Terim'in gözdesini açıkladı! Sezon sonunda... Terim'in gözdesini açıkladı! Sezon sonunda... 18.03.2021
Marcao ve Luyindama ile sözleşme uzatılacak mı? Marcao ve Luyindama ile sözleşme uzatılacak mı? 18.03.2021
G.Saraylı yıldıza büyük övgü! İmzayı kalbine atmış G.Saraylı yıldıza büyük övgü! "İmzayı kalbine atmış" 18.03.2021
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim 4-4-2 ile devam edecek Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim 4-4-2 ile devam edecek 17.03.2021
Mustafa Cengiz'den Belhanda açıklaması! Mustafa Cengiz'den Belhanda açıklaması! 17.03.2021
Fernando Muslera 2024'e kadar Galatasaray'da! Fernando Muslera 2024'e kadar Galatasaray'da! 17.03.2021
Fernando Muslera ne kadar kazanacak? İşte detaylar... Fernando Muslera ne kadar kazanacak? İşte detaylar... 16.03.2021
Muslera'ya flaş benzetme! G.Saray'ın Atiba'sıdır Muslera'ya flaş benzetme! "G.Saray'ın Atiba'sıdır" 15.03.2021
G.Saray'da Muslera sevinci! G.Saray'da Muslera sevinci! 15.03.2021
Galatasaray'da Feghouli 'dalya' dedi Galatasaray'da Feghouli 'dalya' dedi 15.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da transfer operasyonu! Devler ligi kadrosu kuruluyor...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan takıma büyük neşter! Sezonun bitmesiyle birlikte...
Spor camiasından 18 Mart Çanakkale Zaferi paylaşımları!
Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo'dan taraftara mesaj!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan dev transfer! Fatih Terim gözdesine kavuşuyor
Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'tan sezon sonunda transfer bombardımanı! 8 ayrılık 4 transfer...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ