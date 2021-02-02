02 Şubat 2021, Salı

Fatih Terim ile Aykut Kocaman rekabetinde 16. randevu

Süper Lig'in 23. haftasında karşılaşacak Galatasaray ile Başakşehir'in teknik direktörleri Fatih Terim ile Aykut Kocaman, saha kenarında 16. kez birbirlerine rakip olacak.
02.02.2021
