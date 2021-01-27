27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Canlı yayında açıkladı! Eğer Galatasaray İrfan Can Kahveci'yi alamazsa...

A Spor yorumcularından Serkan Korkmaz canlı yayında Galatasaray'ın transfer gündemini değerlendirdi. Korkmaz, sarı kırmızılılar eğer İrfan Can Kahveci'yi alamazsa Seri'yi alacak açıklamalarından bulundu. İşte detaylar... | Galatasaray transfer haberleri (GS transferleri)
27.01.2021
