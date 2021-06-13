13 Haziran 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe için Lucien Favre iddiası

Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör arayışları devam ediyor. Üst düzey bir teknik direktörü takımın başına getirmek isteyen sarı-lacivertlilerin İsviçreli çalıştırıcı Lucien Favre'a 2 yıllık teklif yaptığı iddia edildi. (FB spor haberi)
13.06.2021
