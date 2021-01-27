27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Süper Kupa öncesinde Başakşehir'de son durum ne? Canlı yayında aktardı...

Süper Lig'in ve Türkiye Kupası'nın son şampiyonları Başakşehir ve Trabzonspor Süper Kupa Finali'nde karşı karşıya gelecek. Başakşehir'de yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Mustafa Mandev aktardı. İşte detaylar...
27.01.2021
