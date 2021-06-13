13 Haziran 2021, Pazar

Son dakika spor haberi: Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın ile anlaşmaya varıldı! İşte sözleşme detayları...

Beşiktaş'ta Asbaşkan Emre Kocadağ ile teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın arasındaki görüşmeler sona erdi. İkili Sergen Yalçın'ın da talebi doğrultusunda 1 yıllık sözleşmede karar kıldı. Hafta içinde Sergen Yalçın'ın, Emre Kocadağ ve başkan Ahmet Nur Çebi ile görüşüp yeni sözleşmeye imza atması bekleniyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme canlı yayında aktardı. | Son dakika spor haberi (BJK haberleri)
13.06.2021
