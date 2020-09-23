23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi

Everton ile sözleşmesi sona eren Oumar Niasse, Trabzonspor'a önerildi. Bordo-mavili yönetim, Senegalli futbolcunun maliyetine göre karar verecek.
23.09.2020
