18 Eylül 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor kafilesi Denizli'de

Süper Lig'in 2. haftasında Yukatel Denizlispor ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, Denizli'ye ulaştı. İşte o görüntüler...
18.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor kafilesi Denizli'de Trabzonspor kafilesi Denizli'de 18.09.2020
Ağaoğlu'ndan flaş Sörloth açıklaması! Ağaoğlu'ndan flaş Sörloth açıklaması! 18.09.2020
Lewis Baker resmen Trabzonspor'da Lewis Baker resmen Trabzonspor'da 18.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Benik Afobe'nin lisansı çıktı Trabzonspor'da Benik Afobe'nin lisansı çıktı 18.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Lewis Baker Trabzon'a geldi Lewis Baker Trabzon'a geldi 17.09.2020
Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi İstanbul'a geldi Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi İstanbul'a geldi 17.09.2020
Trabzonspor Benik Afobe transferini duyurdu Trabzonspor Benik Afobe transferini duyurdu 17.09.2020
Benik Afobe resmen Trabzonspor'da Benik Afobe resmen Trabzonspor'da 17.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth Leipzig yolunda Alexander Sörloth Leipzig yolunda 17.09.2020
Trabzonspor Lewis Baker ile anlaştı Trabzonspor Lewis Baker ile anlaştı 17.09.2020
Sörloth transferi finansal noktada kilitlendi "Sörloth transferi finansal noktada kilitlendi" 16.09.2020
Gregore Trabzonspor yolunda! Gregore Trabzonspor yolunda! 16.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Denizlispor mesaisi! Abdülkadir Ömür... Trabzonspor'da Denizlispor mesaisi! Abdülkadir Ömür... 16.09.2020
Newton'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Kimseyi suçlayamayız Newton'dan sakatlık açıklaması! "Kimseyi suçlayamayız" 16.09.2020
Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geldi Benik Afobe Trabzon'a geldi 15.09.2020
Benik Afobe Türkiye'ye geldi Benik Afobe Türkiye'ye geldi 15.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Trabzonspor transferde fırtına estirecek! Afobe'nin yanına geliyor
Ömer Faruk Beyaz'dan Fenerbahçe'ye büyük şok! Barcelona...
Galatasaray'dan dev transfer hamlesi! Juventus'lu yıldız Aslan oluyor
Fenerbahçe'ye Ze Luis müjdesi!
Emre Belözoğlu bombayı patlatıyor! Fenerbahçe'nin esas hedefiydi...
Galatasaraylı yıldızın bonservisi belirlendi! Dudak uçuklatan rakam
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör