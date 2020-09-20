20 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Eddie Newton: İki penaltımız ve bir golümüz verilmedi

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Eddie Newton, 0-0 beraberlikle sonuçlanan Denizlispor maçının ardından düzenlenen basın toplantısında iki penaltının verilmediğini ve bir golün ise sayılmadığını söyledi.
20.09.2020
