26 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor

Trabzonspor, Süper Lig'in 3. haftasında evinde Yeni Malatyaspor'u ağırlayacak. Bordo-mavililer, rakibini mağlup ederek bu sezonki ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor.
26.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor Trabzonspor ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor 26.09.2020
Önemli bir transfer yaptık "Önemli bir transfer yaptık" 26.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate resmen Trabzonspor'da Fousseni Diabate resmen Trabzonspor'da 25.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo transferinde son durum ne? Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo transferinde son durum ne? 24.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Diabate'nin uçağı İstanbul'a indi Diabate'nin uçağı İstanbul'a indi 24.09.2020
Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam 24.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da 24.09.2020
Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma "Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma" 23.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi 23.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de 23.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda 23.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti 22.09.2020
Trabzonspor Sörloth'tan 12 milyon Euro kazanacak "Trabzonspor Sörloth'tan 12 milyon Euro kazanacak" 22.09.2020
Duyduklarımın buraya gelmemde büyük etkisi oldu "Duyduklarımın buraya gelmemde büyük etkisi oldu" 22.09.2020
Rennes Uğurcan Çakır'a talip oldu Rennes Uğurcan Çakır'a talip oldu 21.09.2020
İki penaltımız ve bir golümüz verilmedi "İki penaltımız ve bir golümüz verilmedi" 20.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'den bir imza daha! Transferde Mbwana Samatta detayı
Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe derbisinin 11'leri netleşti! Falcao ve Samatta...
Marcao Galatasaray'dan ayrılacak mı? Karar verildi
Golcü futbolcudan transfer itirafı! "Erol Bulut ile görüştüm"
Galatasaray'dan sürpriz karar! Younes Belhanda...
Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi flaş gelişme! 3 isim takımdan gönderiliyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör