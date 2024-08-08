GOL | Trabzonspor 0 - 1 Rapid Wien
UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. Ön Eleme Turu ilk maçında temsilcimiz Trabzonspor, sahasında Rapid Wien'i ağırladı. Rapid Wien, 68. dakikada Lukas Grgic'in attığı golle 1-0 öne geçti.
