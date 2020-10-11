11 Ekim 2020, Pazar

Milli takımda İrfan Can Kahveci bilmecesi

A Milli Takım aday kadrosundan çıkarılan İrfan Can Kahveci, Medipol Başakşehir ile maça çıktı.
11.10.2020
