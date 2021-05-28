28 Mayıs 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

A Milli Takım'ın yıldız ismi Altay Bayındır'dan sakatlık açıklaması!

Son dakika spor haberleri: A Milli Takım'ın genç file bekçisi Altay Bayındır A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu. Bayındır, "Tarihi başarılarımıza EURO 2020'de bir yenisini eklemek istiyoruz. Sakatlığım konusuna gelince hiç bir sorunum yok hem el bileği hem ayak bileğim gayet iyi" ifadelerinde bulundu.
28.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Altay'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Altay'dan sakatlık açıklaması! 28.05.2021
Halil Dervişoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! Transferim... Halil Dervişoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! "Transferim..." 28.05.2021
Altay Bayındır'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Altay Bayındır'dan sakatlık açıklaması! 28.05.2021
Çavuşoğlu ve Kasapoğlu Türkiye-Azerbaycan maçı sonrası konuştu! Çavuşoğlu ve Kasapoğlu Türkiye-Azerbaycan maçı sonrası konuştu! 28.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Güneş'ten sakatlık açıklaması! Altay ve Halil... Güneş'ten sakatlık açıklaması! Altay ve Halil... 27.05.2021
Burak, Yusuf ve Zeki basın toplantısı düzenledi! Burak, Yusuf ve Zeki basın toplantısı düzenledi! 27.05.2021
A Milli Takım Azerbaycan maçına hazır! A Milli Takım Azerbaycan maçına hazır! 26.05.2021
Şenol Güneş'ten Azerbaycan maçı yorumu! Şenol Güneş'ten Azerbaycan maçı yorumu! 26.05.2021
Halil Dervişoğlu: Milli takım hep hayalimdi Halil Dervişoğlu: "Milli takım hep hayalimdi" 25.05.2021
Merih canlı yayında konuştu! İtalyanlar bizden çekiniyor Merih canlı yayında konuştu! "İtalyanlar bizden çekiniyor" 24.05.2021
Okay'dan EURO 2020 açıklaması! Sonuna kadar gidebiliriz Okay'dan EURO 2020 açıklaması! "Sonuna kadar gidebiliriz" 24.05.2021
Orkun Kökçü'nün güveni tam! Güzel şeyler başaracağız Orkun Kökçü'nün güveni tam! "Güzel şeyler başaracağız" 24.05.2021
Çağlar'dan transfer sözleri! Önceliğim... Çağlar'dan transfer sözleri! "Önceliğim..." 24.05.2021
Ali Akman A Spor'a konuştu! Hayallerim için gittim Ali Akman A Spor'a konuştu! "Hayallerim için gittim" 24.05.2021
Çalhanoğlu'dan transfer sözleri! Geleceğim hakkında... Çalhanoğlu'dan transfer sözleri! "Geleceğim hakkında..." 24.05.2021
Kaan Ayhan ve Mert Müldür açıklamalarda bulundu! Kaan Ayhan ve Mert Müldür açıklamalarda bulundu! 24.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'dan dev hamle! Eski gözdesi...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Trabzonspor Başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Alexander Sörloth ve Edin Visca açıklaması! "Yetkisi olmayan menajerler..."
Son dakika transfer haberi: F.Bahçe'ye genç stoper! Beşiktaş da istemişti
Altay'ın zaferi sonrası Mustafa Denizli'nin duygusal anları...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Real Madrid'den Galatasaray'a çılgın transfer teklifi! Dünya yıldızı...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'den stoper bombası! Avrupa Şampiyonası...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör