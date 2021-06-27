27 Haziran 2021, Pazar

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray hangi bölgelere transfer yapacak?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Yeni sezon öncesi Galatasaray'da yaşanan son transfer gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Özcan 'Sabah Sporu' programında aktardı. Özcan, "Galatasaray gelecek sezon hamlesi olarak gündeme sağ bek ve sol bek transferlerini aldı. Sarı-kırmızılılarda Omar'ın tedavisi ligin ilk yarınısın sonuna bulacak." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
27.06.2021
