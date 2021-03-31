31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

Nevzat Dindar'dan Mostafa Mohamed açıklaması: Galatasaray'da yönetici söylemeleri uyuşmuyor

Son dakika spor haberleri: Gaatasaray'ın Mısırlı forveti Mostafa Mohamed konusunda A Spor yorumcusu Nevzat Dindar'dan flaş bir açıklama geldi. Dindar, "Galatasaray'ın Mostafa Mohamed için KAP'a yaptığı açıklama ile yönetici söylemleri uyuşmuyor." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
31.03.2021
