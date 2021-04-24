24 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

Galatasaray'da Luyindama kulübeye

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 37. haftasında Fraport TAV Antalyaspor deplasmanına konuk olacak Galatasaray'da teknik direktör Fatih Terim'in Christian Luyindama yerine Ryan Donk'a görev vermesi bekleniyor.
24.04.2021
