13 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Canlı yayında flaş sözler! "Normal şartlarda yönetim..."

A Spor yorumcusu Taner Karaman canlı yayında: "Teknik direktörünüz açıklama yapıyorsa yönetim 'yanındayız' açıklaması yapar. Şimdiye kadar yönetimden bir açıklama gelmedi. Normal şartlarda bu kriz ortamının çözümü budur" açıklamasında bulundu.
13.01.2021
