11 Mart 2021, Perşembe

Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Belhanda'ya yapılan muamele Florya'da rahatsızlık yaratıyor"

Süper Lig'in 29. haftasında oynanan ve 2-2 biten Sivasspor maçının ardından yayıncı kuruluşa verdiği röportaj ile yönetimi eleştiren ve sözleşmesi tek taraflı feshedilen Younes Belhanda'nın ayrılığı üzerine değerlendirmelerde bulunan Nevzat Dindar, "Belhanda'ya yapılan muamele Florya'da rahatsızlık yaratıyor" ifadelerini kullandı.
11.03.2021
