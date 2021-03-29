29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe Marega'yı alacak mı? Cisse ve Samatta ile yollar ayrılıyor mu? Canlı yayında açıkladı...

Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk yarışı veren Fenerbahçe, gelecek sezon için transfer çalışmalarına da hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Adı uzun süredir Fenerbahçe ile anılan Marega'nın transferi ve takımdan ayrılması muhtemel isimler hakkında son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Emin Uluç değerlendirdi. İşte detaylar...
