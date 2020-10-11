11 Ekim 2020, Pazar

İrfan Buz: Ozan Tufan Bundesliga ve Premier Lig'de oynayabilecek futbolcu

Fenerbahçe'de ve A Milli Takım'da göstermiş olduğu performansla adından söz ettiren Ozan Tufan için Teknik direktör İrfan Buz 'Haydi Maça' programında flaş bir yorumda bulundu. Buz " Ozan Tufan Bundesliga ve Premier Lig'de oynayabilecek futbolcu" dedi.
11.10.2020
