16 Şubat 2021, Salı

Flaş Fenerbahçe yorumu! "Fenerbahçe 6 maçta sadece Kayserispor'a üstün oynadı"

A Spor'da yayınlanan Spor Ajansı programında Fenerbahçe'nin Süper Lig performansını değerlendiren Turgay Demir, "Fenerbahçe 6 maçta sadece Kayserispor'a üstün oynadı" ifadelerini kullandı. İşte o sözler...
16.02.2021
