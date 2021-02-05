05 Şubat 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray derbisi paylaşımı!

Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında Fenerbahçe sahasında Galatasaray'ı ağırlayacak. Dev karşılaşma öncesi sarı-lacivertlilerden derbi paylaşımı geldi. İşte Kanarya'nın "Biz Fenerbahçeyiz" ifadesiyle paylaştığı o video... | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
05.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe'den G.Saray derbisi paylaşımı! F.Bahçe'den G.Saray derbisi paylaşımı! 05.02.2021
Koç: Lider çıkacağız inşallah da lider bitireceğiz Koç: Lider çıkacağız inşallah da lider bitireceğiz 05.02.2021
Derbide gözler Jose Sosa'ya çevrildi Derbide gözler Jose Sosa'ya çevrildi 05.02.2021
Fenerbahçe'de prim dopingi Fenerbahçe'de prim dopingi 05.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Flaş Gustavo sözleri! Oynaması mümkün görünmüyor Flaş Gustavo sözleri! "Oynaması mümkün görünmüyor" 05.02.2021
Demir'den derbi yorumu! Kötü futbolla berabere biter Demir'den derbi yorumu! "Kötü futbolla berabere biter" 05.02.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Pelkas'a teklif yapıldı Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Pelkas'a teklif yapıldı" 04.02.2021
Szalai'den transfer itirafı! G.Saray'dan teklif aldı mı? Szalai'den transfer itirafı! G.Saray'dan teklif aldı mı? 04.02.2021
Mesut ve Falcao derbiye 11'de başlayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı Mesut ve Falcao derbiye 11'de başlayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 04.02.2021
Gustavo'nun sakatlığında son durum ne? Gustavo'nun sakatlığında son durum ne? 04.02.2021
Mesut Özil derbide ilk 11'de başlayacak mı? Mesut Özil derbide ilk 11'de başlayacak mı? 03.02.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Gustavo derbide... Canlı yayında açıkladı! Gustavo derbide... 03.02.2021
F.Bahçe'ye Gustavo şoku! 4-5 hafta oynayamayacak F.Bahçe'ye Gustavo şoku! "4-5 hafta oynayamayacak" 03.02.2021
Dikkat çeken Mesut Özil sözleri! G.Saray maçına 11'de başlaması... Dikkat çeken Mesut Özil sözleri! "G.Saray maçına 11'de başlaması..." 03.02.2021
Flaş F.Bahçe yorumu! Erol Bulut kenarda... "Flaş F.Bahçe yorumu! "Erol Bulut kenarda..." 03.02.2021
Gustavo'nun durumu belli oldu! Gustavo'nun durumu belli oldu! 03.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray Fenerbahçe derbisi hazırlıklarını tamamladı!
Ahmet Nur Çebi "1 kuruş artırmam" demişti! İşte Beşiktaş'ın Dorukhan Toköz'e sunduğu teklif
Türkiye'nin en pahalı maçı! Fenerbahçe Galatasaray derbisinde dikkat çeken o rakam...
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut Galatasaray maçı 11'ini belirledi! Luiz Gustavo...
Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
Fenerbahçe'de flaş ayrılık kararı! Takımdan gönderiliyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör