Fenerbahçe'den corona virüsü açıklaması

Fenerbahçe, Gençlerbirliği maçı öncesinde uygulanan Covid-19 testlerinde 1 futbolcunun test sonucunun pozitif çıktığını açıkladı. Sarı-lacivertlilerdeki pozitif sayısı 2'ye yükseldi.
20.11.2020
