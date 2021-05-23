23 Mayıs 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu belirsizliği! Devam edecek mi?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'i 3. sırada tamamlayan Fenerbahçe'de yeni sezonda hangi teknik direktör ile yola devam edileceği belirsizliğini sürdürüyor. A Spor yorumcusu Ergin Aslan bu konu hakkında çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Aslan, "Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu konusunda soru işareti var ama sarı-lacivertlilerin deavm kararı alması gerekir." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
23.05.2021
