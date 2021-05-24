24 Mayıs 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe'de Luiz Gustavo kararı! Takımda kalacak mı?

Son dakika spor haberleri: 2020-2021 sezonunu 3. sırada tamamlayan Fenerbahçe'de yeni sezon çalışmaları şimdiden başladı. Sarı-lacivertlilerdeki son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Emin Uluç değerlendirdi. Uluç, "Fenerbahçe'de Luiz Gustavo kadroda düşünülmeyen isimlerin başında geliyor. Brezilyalı futbolcuda sarı-lacivertlilerde kalmak istemiyor. Yönetim iyi bir bonservis geliri elde etmek istiyor." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
24.05.2021
