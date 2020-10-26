26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor galibiyetini kutluyor!

Süper Lig'in 6. haftasında oynanan Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor derbisinin ardından sarı-lacivertli taraftarlar ve futbolcular 3-1'lik galibiyeti stadyum çevresinde kutladı.
26.10.2020
