11 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe Mesut Özil'e ne zaman kavuşacak? İşte son gelişmeler

Mesut Özil transferi için geri sayıma geçen Fenerbahçe'de yıldız futbolcunun İstanbul'a ne zaman geleceği merak konusu oldu. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
11.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe Mesut Özil'e ne zaman kavuşacak? İşte son gelişmeler F.Bahçe Mesut Özil'e ne zaman kavuşacak? İşte son gelişmeler 11.01.2021
İkinci yarıda istediğimiz gibi oynadık "İkinci yarıda istediğimiz gibi oynadık" 11.01.2021
Fenerbahçe'den flaş Mesut Özil açıklaması! Fenerbahçe'den flaş Mesut Özil açıklaması! 11.01.2021
Fenerbahçe kafilesi Erzurum'da Fenerbahçe kafilesi Erzurum'da 10.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Flaş Mesut Özil yorumu! Fenerbahçe için bir fırsat... Flaş Mesut Özil yorumu! "Fenerbahçe için bir fırsat..." 10.01.2021
F.Bahçe Attila Szalai'yi gündemine aldı F.Bahçe Attila Szalai'yi gündemine aldı 10.01.2021
Canlı yayında olay sözler! Mesut Özil transferi tutmazsa... Canlı yayında olay sözler! "Mesut Özil transferi tutmazsa..." 09.01.2021
Devrek'te Mesut Özil heyecanı Devrek'te Mesut Özil heyecanı 09.01.2021
Fenerbahçe'de 16 farklı oyuncu gol attı Fenerbahçe'de 16 farklı oyuncu gol attı 09.01.2021
Bulut'tan öğrencilerine: Sizlerle gurur duyuyorum Bulut'tan öğrencilerine: Sizlerle gurur duyuyorum 09.01.2021
Fenerbahçe'de 3 maçlık galibiyet serisi Fenerbahçe'de 3 maçlık galibiyet serisi 09.01.2021
İşte Mesut Özil transferinin perde arkası İşte Mesut Özil transferinin perde arkası 08.01.2021
Emre Bol'dan Ozan Tufan yorumu! Böyle oynamaya devam ederse... Emre Bol'dan Ozan Tufan yorumu! "Böyle oynamaya devam ederse..." 08.01.2021
Arsenal Mesut Özil'i politik sebeplerle yok saydı "Arsenal Mesut Özil'i politik sebeplerle yok saydı" 08.01.2021
Erol Bulut: Önemli olan 3 puandı Erol Bulut: Önemli olan 3 puandı 07.01.2021
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'de! Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'de! 07.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray Yönetimi'nden Radamel Falcao'ya flaş talep! Cevap bekleniyor
Galatasaray'dan Beşiktaş'a transfer çalımı! Anlaşma sağlandı
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan takıma neşter! 3 ayrılık 1 fesih
Beşiktaş'ta yıldız isim için sürpriz iddia! Ülkesine mi dönecek?
Son dakika: Belhanda Galatasaray'dan ayrılacak mı? Top yönetimde...
Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Menajeri haber yolladı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör