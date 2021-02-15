15 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe için flaş yorum! "En büyük sorunu..."

A Spor yorumcusu Serkan Korkmaz, Spor Ajansı programında Fenerbahçe'yi değerlendirdi. Korkmaz, "Fenerbahçe'nin şu anki sorunu Gustavo ve Pelkas'ın yokluğu." ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (Fb spor haberi)
15.02.2021
