22 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe-Göztepe maçı sonrası büyük tepki: Murat Özbostan: Erol Bulut kadar yönetiminde suçu var

Son dakika spor haberleri: Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 26. haftasında sahasında Göztepe'ye 1-0 mağlup olan Fenerbahçe'ye tepkiler bitmiyor. A Spor yorumcusu ve Sabah Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Murat Özbostan 'Spor Ajansı' programında çarpıcı ifadelerde bulundu. Özbostan, "Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör kadar suçlu olan bir yönetim de var." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
22.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Bulut kadar yönetiminde suçu var! "Bulut kadar yönetiminde suçu var!" 22.02.2021
Kadıköy yol geçen hanına döndü "Kadıköy yol geçen hanına döndü" 22.02.2021
F.Bahçe'ye sert eleştiri! Bu takım Erol Bulut'la... F.Bahçe'ye sert eleştiri! "Bu takım Erol Bulut'la..." 22.02.2021
Canlı yayında F.Bahçe'nin yeni forvetini açıkladı! Canlı yayında F.Bahçe'nin yeni forvetini açıkladı! 22.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Toroğlu'dan Bulut'a şok sözler! F.Bahçe'nin teknik direktörü değil Toroğlu'dan Bulut'a şok sözler! "F.Bahçe'nin teknik direktörü değil" 21.02.2021
Fenerbahçe-Göztepe maçı sonrası Feyyaz Uçar: Erol Bulut takımına konsantre ol Fenerbahçe-Göztepe maçı sonrası Feyyaz Uçar: Erol Bulut takımına konsantre ol 21.02.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Fenerbahçe kötü değil çok kötü Erman Toroğlu: Fenerbahçe kötü değil çok kötü 21.02.2021
Erol Bulut: Yeterince pozisyon üretemedik Erol Bulut: Yeterince pozisyon üretemedik 21.02.2021
Toroğlu'dan Mesut yorumu! Ben nereye düştüm diyordur Toroğlu'dan Mesut yorumu! "Ben nereye düştüm diyordur" 21.02.2021
Futbol adına konuşacak bir şey bulamıyoruz "Futbol adına konuşacak bir şey bulamıyoruz" 21.02.2021
Toroğlu'dan sert eleştiri! F.Bahçe futbol oynamıyor Toroğlu'dan sert eleştiri! "F.Bahçe futbol oynamıyor" 21.02.2021
Fenerbahçe ile Göztepe 54. randevuda Fenerbahçe ile Göztepe 54. randevuda 21.02.2021
Fenerbahçe Göztepe'yi ağırlayacak Fenerbahçe Göztepe'yi ağırlayacak 21.02.2021
Transfer detaylarına açıklık getirdi! Cengiz Ünder F.Bahçe'ye gelecek mi? Transfer detaylarına açıklık getirdi! Cengiz Ünder F.Bahçe'ye gelecek mi? 20.02.2021
F.Bahçe'ye müjdeyi verdi! Mesut Özil ve Pelkas... F.Bahçe'ye müjdeyi verdi! "Mesut Özil ve Pelkas..." 20.02.2021
Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin partneri kim olacak? Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin partneri kim olacak? 19.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray yeni orta sahasını Bayern Münih'te buldu!
Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe'nin Göztepe'ye 1-0 mağlup olduğu maçı değerlendirdi
Fenerbahçe Göztepe maçında dikkat çeken anlar! Emre Belözoğlu ve Erol Bulut...
Erzurumspor-Hatayspor maçına o görüntüler damga vurdu! Buharlı zemin...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçeli yıldız açıkladı! "Bayern Münih'ten teklif aldım"
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a bir transfer çalımı daha! Emre Belözoğlu devreye girdi
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör