06 Ekim 2020, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe Diego Perotti transferini bu video ile duyurdu!

Süper Lig ekiplerinden Fenerbahçe, İtalya Serie A ekiplerinden Roma forması giyen Diego Perotti'yi kadrosuna kattı. 32 yaşındaki futbolcu ile 2+1 yıllık resmi sözleşme imzalandı. Sarı-lacivertli takım yeni transferini bu video ile duyurdu.
06.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe Perotti transferini bu video ile duyurdu! F.Bahçe Perotti transferini bu video ile duyurdu! 06.10.2020
Nabil Dirar Fenerbahçe'den ayrılabilir "Nabil Dirar Fenerbahçe'den ayrılabilir" 06.10.2020
Fenerbahçe Kemal Ademi'yi açıkladı Fenerbahçe Kemal Ademi'yi açıkladı 05.10.2020
Pelkas F.Bahçe için sağlık kontrolünden geçti Pelkas F.Bahçe için sağlık kontrolünden geçti 05.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
F.Bahçe Dimitris Pelkas transferinde sona geldi F.Bahçe Dimitris Pelkas transferinde sona geldi 05.10.2020
Fenerbahçe Pelkas'a teklif yaptı Fenerbahçe Pelkas'a teklif yaptı 05.10.2020
Takım arkadaşlarımla buluşmak için sabırsızlanıyorum "Takım arkadaşlarımla buluşmak için sabırsızlanıyorum" 04.10.2020
Fenerbahçe Bakasetas için resmi teklifte bulundu Fenerbahçe Bakasetas için resmi teklifte bulundu 04.10.2020
Penaltıdan önce Cisse'ye yapılan faul verilmedi "Penaltıdan önce Cisse'ye yapılan faul verilmedi" 03.10.2020
Hakem inisiyatifi Fenerbahçe lehineydi "Hakem inisiyatifi Fenerbahçe lehineydi" 03.10.2020
İkinci penaltıdan önce Cisse'ye yapılan hareket kesinlikle faul "İkinci penaltıdan önce Cisse'ye yapılan hareket kesinlikle faul" 03.10.2020
Altay Bayındır kaliteli bir çocuk "Altay Bayındır kaliteli bir çocuk" 03.10.2020
Altay maçı kurtarmadı sezonu kurtardı "Altay maçı kurtarmadı sezonu kurtardı" 03.10.2020
Toroğlu'ndan flaş F.Bahçe ve Erol Bulut yorumu Toroğlu'ndan flaş F.Bahçe ve Erol Bulut yorumu 03.10.2020
Diego Perotti İstanbul'da Diego Perotti İstanbul'da 03.10.2020
Diego Perotti Fenerbahçe'de Diego Perotti Fenerbahçe'de 03.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Beşiktaş forvet transferinde mutlu sona ulaşamadı! Mario Balotelli, Mario Mandzukic ve Nikola Kalinic...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Süper Lig’de transfer dönemi resmen bitti! İşte Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor’a gelenler ve gidenler
Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray istedi Anadolu takımları aldı! İşte biten transferler
Fenerbahçe taraftarından yönetime Serdar Aziz için büyük tepki! "Akıl işi değil"
Son saatlerde transfer sürprizi! 3 büyük kulüp...
Fenerbahçe'den transferde bir bomba daha! Yıldız isim...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör