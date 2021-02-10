10 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Beşiktaş'ta Cenk Tosun Konyaspor maçının kadrosunda!

Devre arası transfer döneminde kiralık olarak Beşiktaş'a geri dönen Cenk Tosun, siyah-beyazlıların Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda Konyaspor ile oynayacağı çeyrek final mücadelesinin kadrosuna alındı. Siyah-beyazlılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
10.02.2021
